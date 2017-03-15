Community meetings planned for expanding Council on Aging services

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is hosting community meetings to discuss plans for expanding services throughout the parish.

“We hope the Baton Rouge community will join us at the upcoming community meetings to learn about our plans to expand the great services the council provides for seniors from across this community,” said Dr. Brandon Dumas, EBRCOA Board Chair.

The new services will be paid for in part by a new millage that was approved in November 2016. Officials say the funds will also eliminate the current waiting lists.

“In addition to the community meetings hosted at senior centers around the parish, the Millage Implementation Task Force will meet in April 2017,” states a press release. “The Task Force is comprised of seniors, representatives from governmental agencies, elected officials, faith-based organizations and non-profit agencies from across the parish. Formed to assist and advise the COA Board and staff, the Task Force will provide input and oversight as funds are received and plans for expanded services are implemented.”

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Dumas House Senior Center – 1313 North Sherwood Forest, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 - 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 ·

Florida Blvd. Senior Center – 5790 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 - 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Thursday, March 23, 2017 ·

Capital City Event Center – 6955 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 - 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 ·

Pearl George Senior Center – 4000 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Friday, March 31, 2017 ·

Charles R. Kelly Community Center – 3535 Riley Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Millage Implementation Task Force Meeting

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 ·

Botanic Garden at Independence Park – 7950 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 - Noon to 1:30 PM

Thursday, April 6, 2017 ·

Central Senior Center – 6923 Oak Cluster Drive, Central, LA 70739 - 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Thursday, April 6, 2017 ·

Baker Senior Center – 3334 Jefferson Avenue, Baker, LA 70714 - Noon to 1:30 PM

Monday, April 10, 2017 ·

United Health Care Homewood Aquatic Center – 3653 Granada Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 - 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 ·

Foster Road Baptist Church Senior Center – 11333 Foster Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 - 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

