Zachary city council tables plan to boost Sunday alcohol sales

Zachary is one step closer to boosting alcohol sales on Sundays. The plan was brought up for discussion before city council members Tuesday night.

"It would be good for us because we would get more business, you know, I mean throughout the day," said Robbie Neathery, an employee at T&T Liquor. He said it's a move that would not only be good for business, but good for customers as well.

"If you could get here before and get your liquor, it would be great or you know, I mean, if you're out during the day and you come out later and you still need things, you can get it later," Neathery added.

Councilman Brandon Noel proposed the amendment. He said it would offer more flexibility for customers and more money for the city. "I believe it was 2012 we had mirrored what the parish did when they made a change to theirs and the whole reason behind that is so that we're not at a disadvantage economically," Noel said.

The proposed amendment would change the current city ordinance, which means residents in Zachary would have more time to purchase alcohol for a party or crawfish boil that happens to fall on a Sunday. The current ordinance allows Zachary stores, gas stations, and supermarkets to sell booze from noon to midnight on Sundays. The proposed measure would increase that window by eight hours, allowing the sale of spirits from 6 a.m. on Sundays to 2 a.m. on Mondays.

For bars and restaurants, the current allowance is from noon to midnight. The proposal would allow an extra hour, allowing those businesses to sell alcohol from 11 a.m. to midnight.

"I think we need to look and see what our options are and which direction this needs to go," said Zachary mayor, David Amrhein.

Amrhein offered pushback to the plan during the meeting, saying it may be too broad. "To me, when you become so open with it, where do you draw the line? Do you just say, 'OK, we're going to sell it 24/7?' I don't think that's what the citizens of Zachary are going to want," Amrhein added.

The council decided to table to proposal Tuesday night to allow time for the city attorney to identify potential benefits or pitfalls of the plan. Noel said they now have homework to do and ultimately, he hopes to present the best plan for his constituents.

"Even though we want to try to compete and be on a level playing field with our neighbors, in the end, we need to do what's best for Zachary," Noel added.

Council members say they also plan to reach out to residents to get their feedback before bringing the measure before the body for a vote.

