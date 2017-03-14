Kitchen mishap causes blaze that sent 1 to hospital

Fire investigators believe an unattended pot on the stove is the cause of a fire that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called out at roughly 10 a.m. on Tuesday to a home on Calumet Rd.

Officials say a resident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.