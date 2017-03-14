FakeNews takes focus as topic of panel at Southeastern University

Southeastern University is hosting a panel discussion on the latest trend taking over social media, #fakenews.

“Trust in the news media and government is historically low, and so-called ‘fake news’ is distorting our ability to make sense of the world around us,” said Sims Library Director Eric Johnson. “The President says the media is the ‘enemy of the people.’”

The panel, "Breaking Fake News: Finding Truth Amid Alternative Facts," is free and open to the public. It will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre.

“Our goal is to help people navigate the current news climate,” said Johnson. “This will be a lively and entertaining session that we hope will make it easier to discern the facts in an age of unreliable news.”

Panelists include Southeastern Communication Professors Joe Burns, Joe Mirando, and Claire Procopio, and Information Literacy Instructor Stephen Sanders. Sims Library Coordinator of User Education Dayne Sherman will serve as moderator.

The panel is being hosted in collaboration with Southeaster University's Sims Memorial Library and Phi Kappa Phi.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.