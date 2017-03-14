Man riding bicycle suffers minor injuries after being hit by school bus

A man was hit by a school bus while he was riding his bicycle Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Florida Blvd. near N. Foster shortly after 7 a.m. Investigators believe the man on the bicycle is responsible for causing the crash.

Witnesses say the bicyclists pulled out in front of the school bus as it was attempting to turn left from Florida Blvd.

The man is reportedly suffering from minor injuries.

Officials say the bicyclist was not issued a ticket.

