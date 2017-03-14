Baton Rouge injury attorney releases new single 'Dumped because of Trump' at launch party

A Baton Rouge lawyer is arguing his case in the court of love and he's doing so with lyrics.

Attorney E. Eric Guirard hosted a launch party on Tuesday, March 14 at The Station Bar and Grill in Baton Rouge, for the release of his single, Dumped because of Trump.

"This new release is a song based on a true story about him being 'dumped' by his long-time girlfriend because of his support for Donald Trump in the presidential election," states a press release. "The song is a light-hearted, humorous look at this relationship gone bad."

"It is a jazzy, rock-a-billy, uptempo tune," states the press release. "The song actually ends with a plea by Guirard to President Trump to 're-negotiate the deal' with his ex-girlfriend – since the president is, after all, the king dealmaker of the world."

The full music video is available here. The song is also available for purchase on iTunes.

