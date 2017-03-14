Man arrested after getting away with cash from several Circle K locations in BR area

A man was arrested Tuesday, thanks to information obtained by Crime Stoppers, in connection with robberies occurring at Circle K gas stations on College Dr. and S. Sherwood Forest. A third, similar robbery on Florida Blvd. is still under investigation.

The Louisiana State Police Task Force arrested Robert Aaron of Baker on Tuesday. Aaron was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first degree robbery.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports that the first incident happened at 3373 Florida Blvd. on March 12 at roughly 11:30 p.m. This robbery is still under investigation.

Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store and went to the register, acting as if he was going to pay for an item. Then, the man allegedly put his hand inside his sweatshirt, implying he had a gun.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and he was seen driving off in a light blue sedan.

Two additional Circle K locations were robbed the same way over the next few hours. They include a location on College Dr. and S. Sherwood Forest. There were no injuries during any of the incidents.

Investigators believe Aaron is also connected to a similar robbery in the Baker area.

