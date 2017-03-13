WANTED: 4 accused of passing counterfeit bills in Tangipahoa Parish

Deputies are searching for four people who are believed to be part of an ongoing counterfeit money operation.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies with the Financial Crimes Unit have been investigating multiple complaints over the past few months.

Officials say counterfeit money has been used within the community and they have identified four people in connection to the crime.

Arrest warrants have been filed for the following individuals:

Tanner Hurst, 24, of Hammond,

Robert Charles Blanda, 33, of Ponchatoula,

Samuel Ray Quinn, 39, of Hammond

Donny Dorrell McKay, 28, of Hammond

If you know anything regarding the whereabouts of any of the wanted individuals, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.

