Humana offering free health education classes

If you want to improve your health, Humana is offering free health education classes in Baton Rouge throughout March.

The classes are open to the public and will be led by local physicians and health professionals.

The first class is being held on March 15 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. It will focus on the basics of nutrition and calories – what they are and how much you need and all about carbohydrates, protein and fat.

On March 16 from 10 a.m. until noon, Dr. Harris Blackman, Humana Regional Medical Director, will host a two part class about chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), how it’s treated, and how to get the most out of life when living with this condition.

The second part of this class will be a mini pulmonary rehab session facilitated by Humana’s Heather Diaz, RN, and will be held on a later date in April, titled Harmonicas for Health.

The final class will be held on March 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. It will focus on how to care for a loved one who is suffering from Dementia. The class will teach participants how to manage the challenges and find available resources.

Humana is located at 10330 Airline Highway. For more information or to RSVP, call (225) 442-6100.

