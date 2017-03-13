Teen accused of posting sexually explicit photos without victim's consent on Instagram

An 18-year-old is behind bars for allegedly posting sexually explicit pictures of a woman on social media without her permission.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Brodrick Tuggle is accused of posting the pictures to Instagram.

The victim claims that Tuggle took the pictures of the woman performing sexual acts, but she says she he did so without her permission.

When questioned by police, Tuggle allegedly admitted to taking the pictures and to sending them to his friend without the woman's consent.

Tuggle was arrested and charged with non-consensual disclosure of private images. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

