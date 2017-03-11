LSP: Two separate fatal crashes, both involving unrestrained drivers

In less than 12 hours, Louisiana State Police investigated two separate crashes resulting in deaths. According to LSP, a common factor in both crashes was lack of seat belt use.

The first crash occurred Friday night around 9:30 p.m. on Brittany-Port Vincent Hwy., north of Airline Hwy. in Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed to LSP that the crash occurred as Daniel Walker, 31, of Sorrento, was driving eastbound in a 2013 Chevy Cruze. For reasons still unknown, Walker failed to follow a left hand curve and his vehicle ran off the right side of the road into a ditch. After entering the ditch, the vehicle ramped off a private driveway before striking a tree.

According to officials, Walker was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Walker and will be submitted for analysis, as is the case in all crash fatalities.

The second crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Ronald Reagan Hwy. west of Island Rd. in Pointe Coupee.

According to officials, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Landon Giordano, 21, of Lakeland, was traveling westbound in a 2007 Ford Focus. At the same time, a 24-year-old driver from Pride was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

For reasons still under investigation, Giordano crossed the center lane and his Ford struck the Jeep head-on.

Giordano was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries due to the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was transported to a nearby hospital in Baton Rouge with moderate injuries.

It is unclear if impairment was a factor in the wreck, but toxicology samples will be obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind everyone of the importance of buckling up before each and every ride. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

