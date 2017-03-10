RELATED STORIES: Ascension Parish President indicted on bribery charges

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has been indicted by a grand jury on bribery charges.

Olin Berthelot has also been indicted for his role in allegedly bribing Wayne Lawson to drop out of the Gonzales City Council race. Both men are charged with felony election offenses involving bribery.

Matassa is accused of offering former candidate for Gonzales City Council, Wayne Lawson, cash, a job, and future backing in a parish election if he would drop out of the race.

Wade Petite, who is the owner and editor of the Pelican Post online newspaper, first published audio recordings in which Matassa and local businessman, Olin Berthelot, could be heard offering the alleged bribe to Lawson.

