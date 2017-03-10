YOUR TURN: Response from government in wake of flooding

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Aimee Bajoie. Bajoie and others took to our Facebook page to complain about the government’s response to contractor fraud in the wake of last year’s flooding. Our Lead Investigator Kiran Chawla interviewed the state attorney general and other law enforcement officials about the difficulty people are having in prosecuting fraud cases and receiving restitution. Bajoie says she’s gotten the same runaround.

In her words:

I contacted local police and was told there was no point in filing a claim because there was nothing they could do, and that I should obtain a lawyer. I filed report with the Attorney General’s office, and was told there was nothing they could do. I filed suit in Baton Rouge court, and was told that contractor won't open door, so they can't serve him. There is no help with fraud, and no one cares. This is why these crooks continue to cheat people.

