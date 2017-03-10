BR Minority Firefighters serve up best Lent lunch deal for a good cause

If you want something delicious for lunch, the Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters is holding its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser.

Plates cost $8 and will be served every Friday through Lent at the La. Bogan Fire Station Museum, 427 Laurel St., in downtown Baton Rouge.

Each plate comes with fresh fried fish, spaghetti macaroni, potato salad, sweet peas, bread and a piece of cake. You really can’t get a better deal.

The Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters organization was established in 1993 for the purpose of uniting minority firefighters in an effort to provide community oriented service. All money raised will go to pay for high school scholarships.

Lunch is available from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. To pre-order, call Fireman Clifton Pearson at (225) 315-9736. Pre-orders must be completed by 9 a.m. each Friday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.