New craft brewery coming to Baton Rouge

Another craft brewery is coming to the capital city.

Urban South Brewery has signed a distribution agreement with Mockler Beverage company.

The New Orleans-based company will begin selling its drafts and packaged beer here in the next two weeks. The official launch will be on March 20, 2017.

That will be followed by a week of events to show off the product to locals. According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, a bar crawl will be held on March 22 with Urban South Brewery taking over the taps at The Bulldog at 6 p.m. and at The Chimes East at 8 p.m. A crawfish boil at Corporate Brew & Draft will wrap up the week.

Founder and President Jacob Landry says the brewery will initially offer Holy Roller IPA, Charming Wit, and the seasonal series Delta Momma Citra Lager.

