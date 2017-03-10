Victim identified in early morning fatal crash in Zachary on Hwy. 964

The victim in a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning in Zachary has been identified.

Taylor Reaux, 22, of Baker, was killed in this head-on wreck, says the Zachary Police Department.

Officials with Zachary PD confirm that the two-vehicle crash was on Hwy. 964 near Copper Mill. It happened 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators learned that a vehicle was driving northbound when the car crossed the center line and hit the oncoming vehicle.

Reaux was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews did transport another person from the scene of this crash to the hospital.

