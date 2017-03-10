Recalled Vulto Creamery cheeses linked to 2 deaths, 6 hospitalizations

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes which they say is linked to soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery.

Two deaths and six hospitalizations have been reported since multi-state outbreak started in September.

"The victims were from four states: Vermont, New York, Connecticut and Florida," states a press release from the FDA. "The ages of those ill range in age from one to 89 years old, yet reports confirm that the bacteria were isolated from a newborn as well."

This week, Vulto Creamery recalled multiple types of their soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses.

"Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems," states a press release from Vulto Creamery. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women … If you have any of this soft, wash-rind raw-milk cheese, please do not consume it."

These cheeses have been distributed nationwide and are mostly found in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states.

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

For more information call (607) 222-3995 during normal hours of operations (Monday-Friday 9:00 am - 4:00 pm ET) or email vultocreamery@gmail.com.

