Equal Pay Summit in downtown BR to be hosted by Governor, First Lady

Governor Edwards is committed to equal pay legislation and Friday he and First Lady Donna Edwards will host a summit on the topic.

“Not only is equal pay for equal work the right thing to do for Louisiana women and the families they work to support across the state, but it is simply good for our businesses and economies both locally and statewide,” said Gov. Edwards who will be delivering opening remarks. “With our state ranking the worst in the nation when it comes to pay disparity between male and female workers at 66 cents on the dollar, we know that closing this gap will bring increased economic prosperity to families, businesses and the state.”

The summit will include panel discussions focused on the wage gap in Louisiana, the business and economic development case for passing equal pay legislation and a call to action for Louisianans who want to help voice their support for equal pay for equal work.

“When women bring home a paycheck that is only 66 percent of what their male counterparts earn, the entire family suffers,” said First Lady Donna Edwards, who will be delivering closing remarks at the summit. “A gallon of milk doesn’t cost 34 cents less because a woman is buying it. The bills still have to get paid no matter who’s writing the check.”

The summit is being held at the Shaw Center for the Arts in downtown Baton Rouge.

