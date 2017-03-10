Kenny Matassa remains silent ahead of grand jury hearing

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was quick to walk away from a 9News camera, but not before being asked about a planned grand jury hearing about bribery allegations against the parish leader.

Just hours before the hearing and a possible call for a bribery trial, he remained tight-lipped about the process.

Those proceedings are set to pick up at the Ascension Parish Court House Friday, almost a month after a parish grand jury first started hearing testimony from witnesses into bribery allegations against him. Matassa came under fire and was asked to resign after allegations surfaced last year that he took part in a scheme to convince a candidate to d rop out of the Gonzales city council race.

9News asked Matassa about the allegations and the proceedings, but he dodged those questions.

"No I'm not going to comment on that and I knew you were going to do that," Matassa said.

RESPONSE: We asked Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa about grand jury proceedings set for tomorrow on bribery allegations. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/JF7pzt6eX6 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) March 9, 2017



At last month's hearing, attorneys would not tell us who has been called to testify so far, but 9News did confirm the hearing was broken into two parts and that others would be called to the stand. It is unclear if the proceedings will wrap up Friday.

Several residents have expressed concerns over whether the hearing would continue. 9News will attend the hearing and plans to have updates.

