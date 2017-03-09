Trailer carrying BBQ pit stolen from grocery store parking lot

Deputies need your help to find a trailer that was stolen from a grocery store parking lot.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the trailer was located in parking lot of the Rouses Grocery Store on Highway 1 South in Donaldsonville.

The trailer was carrying a BBQ pit.

Officials say it was taken sometime between Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7 before 8 a.m.

If you know anything about this incident or the location of this trailer, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

