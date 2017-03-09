Teen dies after crashing motorcycle into car that failed to yield

An 18-year-old died after crashing his motorcycle in Ascension Parish, officials say.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on LA 940 west of LA 44 in Ascension Parish on Wednesday at roughly 11 a.m.

Investigators say Aiden Womack hit the passenger side of a vehicle that failed to yield at an intersection.

Womack was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any serious injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle will face charges, officials say.

