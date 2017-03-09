Leaders stand up, pick up, speak up for litter-free Louisiana

For the last 17 years, an organization has worked to keep Louisiana litter-free. Friday, local leaders will pitch in and pick up to help spread this anti-litter message.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful will celebrate its 4th Annual Leaders Against Litter event on March 10. It’s a state-wide celebration and 26 events will take place across Louisiana.

The goal is to call on business, community and political leaders to Stand Up, Pick Up, and Speak Up for a litter-free Louisiana.

One participating politician is Lt. Gov. Billy Nunguesser. He will kick off the event in St. Tammany Parish. He will then conclude the event in Baton Rouge at the State Capitol with a press conference.

Lt. Gov. Nunguesser says keeping the state clean and attractive is not only important for the environment, but it’s critical to our state’s tourism industry.

