Second suspect in 2014 murder turns himself in

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Devante Courtney, 24, turned himself in to authorities without incident on Thursday, March 9.

Courtney will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder. He was wanted in connection with a cold case murder that occurred back in 2014.

Police also arrested another man in connection with a cold case murder investigation.

Leslie Ferguson, 24, didn't have much to say as he was escorted back to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was already serving time for allegedly beating the mother of his child and threatening to kill her.

Prison records show that Ferguson was booked on April 20, 2015 for possession of marijuana, aggravated assault (domestic), stalking, contempt of court, headlights required, and two bench warrants.

However, BRPD has now linked him to a cold case, the 2014 murder of Nicholas Brumfield. Ferguson is now charged with second-degree murder.

"As new information develops on those following case, we bring them to the front and start working them," said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD. "Luckily, we were able to get some info on this particular case."

Brumfiled, 23, was shot and killed outside his custom car shop on Greenwell Springs Road nearly three years ago. He left behind a heartbroken mother, who's fought hard to make sure his case isn't forgotten. Here she is talking with 9 News on the one year anniversary of his murder.

"I can't get my son back; I will never hug him again," Robin Smith said on the one year anniversary of her son’s murder. "I will never kiss him. I will never get to hear him laugh. You're doing something to your mother. I want the violence to stop."

Investigators said they cannot got into details on the case. But, police records reveal that witnesses put Ferguson and a second suspect Devante Courtney, 24, at the scene when Brumfield was killed. According to the warrant, witnesses described seeing gunfire coming from the direction of the suspects.

