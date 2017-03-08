WANTED: Man crawls through store cooler to take 11 cartons of cigarettes

Investigators say a man crawled through a Walgreens cooler to get to get cartons of cigarettes.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in early February at the Walgreens located on Highway 42.

Video surveillance shows the suspect walk to the cooler while a second person was walking around keeping watch. The first person then ducks down and crawls through the bottom of the cooler to the storage area in the back.

The suspect then returns with 11 cartons of cigarettes.

The duo then left the store.

If you know anything regarding this incident or the individuals in the video, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

