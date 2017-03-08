Mobile production bus to highlight BRCC's Entertainment Technology Program

A mobile production bus will be parked at the Baton Rouge Community College Wednesday afternoon to highlight its Entertainment Technology Program.

"This visit is key in developing relationships with major industry leaders in order to provide BRCC students with that competitive edge required in today's workforce," said Charles Brooks, ETEC audio engineering professor. "Joining forces with recording and production companies is an integral component to keeping Digital Arts programs alive, current, and viable in Louisiana. Technology changes rapidly and the only way we are able to keep up with those changes and ensure our department's future is through working with industry leaders like Solid State Logic. It is an honor to have them here."

The bus will be located at the Mid City campus from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is equipped with high-end mixing consoles and recording studio hardware.

"The space can accommodate several people, and a larger group can watch demonstrations from outside of the vehicle via an external audio monitoring system and video display, which is linked to internal cameras," states a press release about the event.

The bus was created by Solid State Logic, an international recording studio company. It is the world's leading manufacturer of analog and digital audio consoles and creative tools for film, audio, video and broadcast professionals.

"It is very important because [their demo bus] will expose my audio students to a different type of Digital Audio Workstation, or DAW," Brooks explained. "To be competitive in the music and recording industry, students need to know how to work with various systems and software programs."

BRCC offers the Associate of Applied Science in Entertainment Technologies (AAS) degree for students who wish to prepare for immediate entry into the Louisiana entertainment industry. In the degree program, students learn about media production and the structures of the music, film, and video game industries. The program of study is not intended for college transfer. Available areas of study are Film, Audio Recording, or Gaming and Digital Media.

