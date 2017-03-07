South Carolina contractor faces another fraud count in EBR Parish

A South Carolina contractor accused of taking advantage of flood victims in East Baton Rouge Parish is facing another fraud charge.

According to an affidavit from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Gager, 49, was booked Tuesday morning on a charge of residential contractor fraud. Officials noted the charge is a felony.

He was previously booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on charges of residential contract fraud and felony theft.

In Ascension Parish, he was charged with residential contractor fraud and engaging in business of contracting without a license.

Those charges were dropped on May 1.

