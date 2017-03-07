Corrections cadet arrested for allegedly bringing drugs, cell phones into Hunt Correctional

A corrections cadet was arrested and fired for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cellphones into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, cadet Jomar Jackson, 29, of Baton Rouge.

"Corrections officers were doing a routine shakedown of arriving employees this morning when Jackson turned around and headed back to the front gate," states a press release. "Officers stopped Jackson, performed a search, and found four packs of synthetic marijuana and two cellphones inside his lunch box. Jackson had stuffed the contraband inside two Pringles cans."

Jackson was arrested by the St. Gabriel Police Department and was booked for felony introduction of contraband.

Officials say Jackson has been a cadet since October 1, 2016.

