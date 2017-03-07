WANTED: Driver hits bicyclist, flees before emergency crews arrive

Police need your help to locate the person who hit a bicyclist with a car and fled the scene without checking on the person.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened on Monday, March 6 at roughly 5:45 p.m.

EMS was called to Cable Street and they found the bicyclist in the grass. The dead-end street is located in a residential area.

The driver who hit the bicyclist fled before emergency crews arrived.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this incident that could help locate the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

