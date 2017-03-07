OUR TURN: List ranks La. as worst state

It always stings a bit when different organizations publish their best and worst lists and Louisiana ends up at the bottom. Some of the lists are bogus, but the people at U.S. News & World Report spent quite a bit of time working on theirs.

They measured more than 60 different outcomes for citizens in their attempt to identify the best states in America. As you probably heard, Louisiana finished 50th out the 50.

Out of all the major categories in the survey, the only one where we were not in the bottom five was infrastructure. There we ranked 39th. We ranked dead last on crime and corrections and nearly as poorly on everything else.

Education and health impacts a lot of the other categories. We all know how the state government has made cuts in these areas. Not to beat a dead horse, but the federal government is not coming to solve our problems. We have to do that ourselves, and a significant way to start is to rethink the way we tax our citizens and how the state establishes its spending priorities.

