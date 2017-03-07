New upscale hotel for BR Health District in planning phase

The area of Baton Rouge that is now called the "health district" has seen tremendous growth over the last decade. The latest announcement includes a new upscale hotel.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the new hotel will be located on Summa Ave., which is located off Essen Ln.

That area has been designated as the Baton Rouge Health District.

The two acre plot that will house the new hotel was purchased by Ash Patel. It is expected to be completed by early 2019.

To read the full report from the Baton Rouge Business Report, CLICK HERE.

