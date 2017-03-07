Home invasion, shooting suspect arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting someone after forcing his way into a home.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred on February 21, 2017 at a home located on Blanche Court.

The report states that the suspect, Troy Brady Jr, went to the home at roughly 3 p.m. A witness told police that Brady came to drop off a tax form.

"While standing on the porch, [Brady] asked the resident if the victim was inside at which time the resident didn't respond and began to shut the door," states the report. "Then, [Brady] forced his way into the residence, went into the bedroom where the victim was asleep, and punched him which led to them fighting."

The woman who answered the door broke up the fight, and Brady reportedly ran out the front door. The victim reportedly ran after him.

"[Brady] yelled to a friend, who was sitting outside in the vehicle, to shoot the victim," states the report. "Moments later, shots were fired and the victim was injured as a result."

The report notes that Brady has a prior arrest at the same residence that includes unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft, and simple criminal damage to property.

A warrant was issued for Brady's arrest. He was located on March 6, 2017 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, and simple battery.

The report did not note whether or not the alleged shooter has been identified.

