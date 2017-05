The Tigers are looking to make it back to Omaha for the College World Series.

2017 LSU baseball schedule:

Sat, Feb 18 Army Alex Box Stadium 12:00 p.m. W, 9-0 Sat, Feb 18 Army Alex Box Stadium 4:00 p.m. W, 6-0 Sun, Feb 19 Air Force Alex Box Stadium 1:00 p.m. W, 10-3 Tue, Feb 21 New Orleans New Orleans 6:30 p.m. L.11-8 Wed, Feb 22 Hofstra Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 8-1 Fri, Feb 24 Maryland Alex Box Stadium 7:00 p.m. W, 6-1 Sat, Feb 25 Maryland Alex Box Stadium 2:30 p.m. W, 14-0 Sun, Feb 26 Maryland Alex Box Stadium 11:00 a.m. W, 9-5 Tue, Feb 28 Nicholls State Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 3-2 Fri, Mar 3 TCU Minute Maid Park (Houston) 7:30 p.m. L, 9-6 Sat, Mar 4 Baylor Minute Maid Park (Houston) 4:00 p.m. W, 4--0 Sun, Mar 5 Texas Tech Minute Maid Park (Houston) 10:00 a.m. L, 5-4 Tue, Mar 7 San Diego Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. Rain Out Wed, Mar 8 McNeese State at Lake Charles 6:00 p.m. L, 5-4 Fri, Mar 10 Wichita St. Alex Box Stadium 7:00 p.m. W, 6-1 Sat, Mar 11 Wichita St. Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 12-5 Sun, Mar 12 Wichita St. Alex Box Stadium 2:00 p.m. W, 9-2 Tue, Mar 14 LA College Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 13-0 Wed, Mar 15 New Orleans Alex Box Stadium 6:00 p.m. L,7-4(15) Fri, Mar 17 Georgia Alex Box Stadium 7:00 p.m. W, 22-9 Sat, Mar 18 Georgia Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 5-1 Sun, Mar 19 Georgia Alex Box Stadium 1:00 p.m. W, 7-6 Wed, Mar 22 Southeastern Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 8-2 Fri, Mar 24 Florida Gainesville, FL (Alfred A. McKethan Stadium) 6:00 p.m. L, 1-0 Sat, Mar 25 Florida Gainesville, FL (Alfred A. McKethan Stadium) 2:00 p.m. L, 8-1 Sun, Mar 26 Florida Gainesville, FL (Alfred A. McKethan Stadium) 12:00 p.m. W, 10-6 Tue, Mar 28 Tulane Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. L, 7-6 Thu, Mar 30 Texas A&M Alex Box Stadium 6:00 p.m. L, 4-0 Fri, Mar 31 Texas A&M Alex Box Stadium 8:00 p.m. W, 7-4 Sat, Apr 01 Texas A&M Alex Box Stadium 2:30 p.m. L, 4-3 Tue, Apr 04 Grambling Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 13-2 Fri, Apr 07 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR (Baum Stadium) 6:30 p.m. L, 9-3 Sat, Apr 08 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR (Baum Stadium) 6:00 p.m. W, 10-8 Sun, Apr 09 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR (Baum Stadium) 1:00 p.m. W, 2-0 Tue, Apr 11 UL-Lafayette Metairie, (Zephyr Field) Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic 7:00 p.m. W, 3-2 Thu, Apr 13 Ole Miss Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 15-2 Fri, Apr 14 Ole Miss Alex Box Stadium 7:00 p.m. L, 4-1 Sat, Apr 15 Ole Miss Alex Box Stadium 2:00 p.m. W, 3-2 Tue, Apr 18 Lamar Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. W, 10-4 Fri, Apr 21 Kentucky Lexington, KY (Cliff Hagan Stadium) 5:30 p.m. L, 12-5 Sat, Apr 22 Kentucky Lexington, KY (Cliff Hagan Stadium) 5:00 p.m. W, 4-3 Sun, Apr 23 Kentucky Lexington, KY (Cliff Hagan Stadium) 12:00 p.m. L, 10-2 Tue, Apr 25 Tulane New Orleans,(Turchin Stadium) 7:00 p.m. L, 9-6 Thu, Apr 27 Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL (Sewell-Thomas Stadium) 6:30 p.m. W, 8-2 Fri, Apr 28 Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL (Sewell-Thomas Stadium) 6:00 p.m. W, 7-4 Sat, Apr 29 Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL (Sewell-Thomas Stadium) 2:00 p.m. W, 4-3 Fri, May 5 South Carolina Alex Box Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sat, May 6 South Carolina Alex Box Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sun, May 7 South Carolina Alex Box Stadium 2:00 p.m. Tue, May 09 South Alabama Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. Thu, May 11 Auburn Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. Fri, May 12 Auburn Alex Box Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sat, May 13 Auburn Alex Box Stadium 12:00 p.m. Thu, May 18 Mississippi St. Starkville, MS (Dudy Noble Field, Polk-DeMent Stadium) 6:30 p.m. Fri, May 19 Mississippi St. Starkville, MS (Dudy Noble Field, Polk-DeMent Stadium) 6:30 p.m. Sat, May 20 Mississippi St. Starkville, MS (Dudy Noble Field, Polk-DeMent Stadium) 3:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament: Tue, May 23 - Sun, May 28 (Hoover Metropolitan Stadium)

NCAA Regional Fri, Jun 02 - Mon, Jun 05

NCAA Super Regional: Fri, Jun 09 - Mon, Jun 12

College World Series: Sat, Jun 17 - Wed, Jun 28

