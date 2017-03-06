The chemistry behind artistic creation is focus of new exhibit at LASM

Rarely is a chemist a consultant for an art exhibition. But the latest collection at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum seeks to find the science behind artistic creations.

Polymers in Art through the Centuries explores the chemical compounds that create the supplies used to create art. The exhibit was organized in conjunction with LSU Professor of Chemistry John Pojman.

"Some polymers, like cellulose, occur naturally, while others, such as acrylic or nylon, are artificial," states a press release.

From common materials of old to new inventions such as 3D printing, the exhibit explores the small chemical chains that link all of our creative endeavors together.

This exhibit is currently on display and it will be the focus of this month's Art After Hours.

On March 30, Professor Pojman will provide a tour of the exhibition to explain. In addition, dancers from Of Moving Colors will perform an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Live music for the performance will be provided by violist and composer Christian Frederickson.

The exhibit will remain on display through June 4, 2017.

