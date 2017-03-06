Uninvited guests at party ends with 2 men wanted for attempted murder

Uninvited guests at a party resulted in a stabbing, one man behind bars and two men wanted by deputies, officials say.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Sunday, March 5 at roughly 6 p.m.

Officials say three people showed up to a party at a house on Bobby Gill Road. That action sparked an argument that resulted in a physical fight.

Two men were injured and deputies arrested Fabian Vidal Barreras. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for disturbing the peace by fighting. His bond was set at $500.

The two men who were allegedly with Barreras are now wanted. They are Carmelo Vidal Barreras and Ruben Vidal Barreras.

When captured, both men will be charged with attempted second-degree murder. Ruben Barreras faces an additional charge of second-degree battery.

If you know anything regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

