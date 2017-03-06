Free pancake day helps raise money for a good cause - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Free pancake day helps raise money for a good cause

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: IHOP Source: IHOP
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An excuse to eat a bunch of pancakes? Yes, please!  

Tuesday, March 7 is the 12th annual National Pancake Day and IHOP will be participating.  

The event raises more than just your blood sugar – it raised funds for Shriners Hospital.  

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can go to any IHOP location and get a free short stack of IHOP's buttermilk pancakes. In return, they ask that you leave a donation for Shriners Hospital.  

IHOP expects to serve about 5 million free pancakes Tuesday. In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million for Shriners Hospital.  

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly