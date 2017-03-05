Pedestrian struck, killed after walking into path of oncoming vehicle

Officials say a Zachary man was struck and killed by an SUV when he walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on March 4, troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Joor Rd. north of Greenwell Springs Rd. in EBR.

Authorities say the crash took the life of Andrew Mulkey, 51, of Zachary.

State police said the initial investigation revealed the crash happened when Mulkey was walking cross the highway, while at the same time, a 47-year-old driver of Baton Rouge was traveling southbound on Joor Rd. in a 2011 Jeep Liberty.

For reasons still under investigation, Mulkey walked into the path of the oncoming Jeep and was struck. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to state police, the driver of the Jeep had a seat belt on and was not injured in the crash.

It is still unknown rather Mulkey was impaired at the time of the crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis, as is standard in crash fatalities. The driver was given a chemical breath test at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, authorities say.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road.

