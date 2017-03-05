Deputies investigate crash with injuries; Driver going over 100 mph, witnesses say

Authorities are investigating a crash in which witnesses claim the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported it received a call that a vehicle had flipped on Sullivan Road in Central.

A spokeswoman with EBRSO said responding deputies found a Chevy Tahoe that had gone off Sullivan near Lovett Road. Investigators said the SUV went into a ditch, hit a culvert, went airborne, hit a tree and rolled over a fence onto private property.

According to witnesses, the SUV flipped multiple times after going off the road around 8 a.m. and the driver was trapped inside.

The Central Fire Department reported firefighters cut the driver out of the Tahoe and he was taken to the hospital with what were called "significant injuries."

The EBRSO spokeswoman said the driver's injuries are not considered life-threatening. The driver's name was not released.

Witnesses also said the SUV was traveling more than 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

