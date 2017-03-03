Attorney wants policy change, holds Hollywood Casino responsible for client's rape

A lawsuit filed this week makes serious allegations against Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge.

Attorney Joe Long filed the suit and is fired up about what he said happens all too often at the popular gaming spot.

"Hollywood Casino is not doing their job," Long said. "They're not protecting the patrons."

Long claims his client was attacked during what was supposed to be a night of fun at the casino last March.

"She was playing the slot machines and she was tipping her waiter and her server and became over served," Long added.

Long said his client was taken advantage of because she was drunk. Two men allegedly lured her into a car in the parking lot, then drove her to a secluded location where they allegedly beat, raped and robbed her before dropping her off on Plank Road. Long said it’s a scary ordeal that stemmed from what he believes to be negligence at the facility.

"If they would have had adequate security, they would have seen this customer in their highly intoxicated state and they would have taken care of her and she would not have fallen prey to these predators," Long explained.

9News reached out to the casino and, while not available for an interview, a spokesman responded to the claims with the following statement.

"We can't really comment on open litigation. We are aware of the allegations. We feel for the victim and certainly hope that she is recovering okay. This is an incident that did not happen on property."

Long said that explanation is not enough. According to the petition he submitted, this case is not the first incident to happen at Hollywood Casino. In 1999, a waitress was attacked and raped in the parking lot. Hollywood was found liable in 2000 in that case for inadequate surveillance and security.

In December 2014, a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot and months later in May 2015, a woman claimed she was raped, beaten and robbed in the Pavilion bathroom at the facility.

"You have to have adequate security that is present and can prevent and deter the crime on the property," Long said.

While the lawsuit will not undo what happened to his client, Long hopes it will force the casino to act.

"We hope that some changes will be made at Hollywood Casino," Long added.

