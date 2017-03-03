Motorcycle deputy injured during crash on Hooper Rd.

An East Baton Rouge Parish motorcycle deputy was transported to the hospital after he was injured during a traffic crash.

The crash happened at roughly 12:20 p.m. Friday on Hooper Rd. Near the cross street of Foster.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition. We're told he appears to have a broken shoulder.

Officials say the deputy was struck by another vehicle. There's no word on whether or not the driver of the vehicle will be issued a citation.

