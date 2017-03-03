YOUR TURN: Amputee pup paws at heartstrings

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Danielle Connelly. Connelly had some nice things to say on our Facebook page after she saw our story about the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Vets in the ER there saved the life of a dog, but had to amputate its leg.

In Connelly’s words:

Having to make the decision that amputation is the best course of action for your pet is tough, but tripod-pets are extra awesome, and they adapt better than you could imagine. And I'm so glad this article mentions the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital because they do excellent work and all levels of staff are always wonderful with our pups, especially the three-legged ones. Thanks for this story. Seeing how a recovered amputee pup can still act like any other pup might help make this hard decision a little easier for someone.

That’s Danielle Connelly’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

