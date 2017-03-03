Arizona woman dies in Livingston Parish from motorcycle crash

A 44-year-old woman from Arizona died early Friday morning after she crashed her motorcycle.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Karen Romero crashed at roughly 1 a.m. Friday morning. She was driving on LA 16 when she reportedly lost control while taking a right hand curve.

Romer's Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a ditch. She was thrown of the motorcycle. Although she was wearing a safety helmet, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers believe Romero was impaired at the time of the crash. A blood sample was taken and will be analyzed.

