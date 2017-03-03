2 facilities on opposite sides of Baton Rouge reopen after historic flooding

More than six months after the historic flooding in 2016, several businesses are finally reopening their doors.

In Baton Rouge, the Greenwell Springs library and Clegg's Nursery will finally get back to business. Both are set to reopen on Friday, March 3.

The Greenwell Springs library suffered from four to six inches of water in its 26,672-square-foot facility. Roughly 16,000 items were lost and there was extensive damage to the floors, walls, cabinets, furniture, etc.

The flooding at this location was so bad it claimed the life of a Richard James Jr, 57. His body was recovered Monday, August 15 near the library.

“The floors are concrete, and it is readily discernable where wall board was cut out and replaced. Many of the decorative elements are gone and not replaced. However, the heart of the library is in place – books, materials, connections to the Internet and online resources, program and meeting space, and helpful staff dedicated to assisting the public. Even more importantly, there is a plan in place that will do much more than restore the building,” said Spencer Watts, Library director. “With the community’s active participation we intend to reshape and transform this branch into a more modern, engaging space with new features that will better support the public’s needs. Rebuilding together, we will take our foundation and build upon it to create something special, incorporating many modifications that better serve the needs of today’s library user, reflect community priorities, and incorporate enhanced flexibility for the changing needs of the future.”

Although the library still has some areas that are not yet recovered, the majority of the facility is back to normal.

Across town on Siegen Ln., Clegg’s Nursery has partners with Naylor’s Hardware and Garden Center to reopen.

Clegg’s Nursery also has a location in Denham Springs, which was also flooded. The business plans to hold a grand opening for that location on Friday, March 10.

