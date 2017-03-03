Woman arrested for allegedly trying to outrun narcotics deputy with child in back seat

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to outrun deputies while she had a 4-year-old child in the back seat of her car.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident started on Thursday, March 2 at roughly 2:20 p.m. during an undercover narcotics investigation in the Town South Shopping Center on Staring Ln.

"[Ashjon Millet] asked [the undercover agent] how much he was buying from 'Big Boy,'" states the report. "She was told '80.' She then told [the undercover agent] that she was only buying a few and to let her buy hers from 'Big Boy' first so that [he] didn't buy everything that 'Big Boy' had."

After "Big Boy" arrived, Millet allegedly purchased five Oxycodone pills from "Big Boy." The undercover officer says he bought one of the pills from her for $30.

"[The undercover agent] identified himself as a Sheriff's Deputy verbally and via a hand badge," notes the report. "[Millet] then asked [the undercover agent] if he was serious. After being told that he was, she placed her vehicle in reverse and sped away at a high rate of speed."

Millet reportedly sped down Essen Ln., ran red lights. The report states she eventually stopped her vehicle at the corner of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Anselmo Ln.

It was at this time that the undercover deputy discovered that Millet had her 4-year-old nephew in the car with her.

The deputy claims that Millet had an additional nine Oxycodone pills, one Clonazepam pill, and four Xanax pills.

Millet was arrested and charged with possession of schedule 4 drugs, minor in presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule 2 drugs, flight from an officer, red light disobey, improper lane usage, and seat belt violation (warrant from prior offense).

NOTE: The report did not state whether "Big Boy" was arrested during this incident. We have inquired and are waiting for further information.

