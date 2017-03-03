2-alarm fire at Sherwood apartment complex injures 1, Red Cross assists dozens displaced

Officials say one person was injured and was treated by EMS during an early morning fire at a a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

The St. George Fire Department was dispatched Friday to the Sherwood Place Apartment complex at roughly 3:40 a.m. Additional manpower was provided by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, making the blaze a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters have the blaze under control. As of 4:30 a.m. the fire was listed as under control.

Officials say two units were destroyed by the fire and four additional units were damaged from the efforts to extinguish the flames.

Fire investigators are currently working to figure out what sparked the blaze.

Volunteers with the Red Cross are there assisting the residents who were impacted.

"The volunteers are and will continue to provide assistance to residents, based on their needs, with support such as shelter, food, clothing, personal care items, emotional support, health services and more," said Nancy Malone, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

As of Friday evening, the Red Cross reported it had worked with about 24 people that were displaced from 16 units of the complex. Officials said volunteers will continue to help the victims over the next few days and possibly weeks.

