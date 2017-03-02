Saints looking to trade Cooks?

One of the big offseason questions in New Orleans is, "will the Saints trade Brandin Cooks?"

ESPN NFL analyst Chris Mortensen thinks there's a good chance it will happen. NFL sources tell Mortensen that the Titans and Eagles are the early leaders for Cooks.

Saints WR Brandin Cooks is the object of trade talks with the Titans and Eagles identified as two interested suitors, per league sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 2, 2017



Cooks finished the 2016 season with 78 receptions for 1173 yards and eight touchdowns.

