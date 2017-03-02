Family releases name of teen killed after being struck by truck while walking to school

Family members have released information regarding the 15-year-old boy who tragically died after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking to school.

Bryce Edling was hit by a truck shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He was walking on Cockerham Rd. to his school Denham Springs Freshman High

The incident happened near the Northside Baptist Church.

The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating the crash. Officials say the driver is being tested, but they do not believe impairment is a factor.

Additional information regarding the driver has not been released at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

