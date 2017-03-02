Family releases name of teen killed after being struck by truck while walking to school

Family members have released information regarding the 14-year-old boy who tragically died after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking to school Thursday morning.

Bryce Edling was hit by a truck shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, March 2. He was walking on Cockerham Rd. to his school, Denham Springs Freshman High, where he was a ninth grade student.

The incident happened near the Northside Baptist Church. Unfortunately, the Edling family has been dealing with tragedy for a while now; their Denham Springs home was flooded in August and Edling’s father was temporarily paralyzed from a car accident.

Early this morning, they were hit with another gut-wrenching blow. “It's devastating,” said Amanda Sutton, aunt of the victim.

The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating the crash. The detective working the case says the 36-year-old male driver who struck Edling was bringing his son to the same school at the time of the incident. At this time, it is not believed the driver was speeding or impaired, however a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis nonetheless. The results will take at least several days to be returned.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

Family members say they were just getting back to normal, having just moved back into their newly repaired home about a month ago. “I can't imagine life without him,” said Sutton.

According to family members, the 14-year old's sudden passing has left an obvious void in the tight knit family. We’re told as the oldest grandchild, Edling was the perfect role model.

He was an honor student and enrolled in AP courses. Sutton adds the vibrant teen also had big dreams to be just like basketball star, Lebron James. Bryce's family said they have no doubt his memory will be cherished and live on through everyone that knew him.

Superintendent of Livingston Parish Public Schools, Rick Wentzel, released a statement in response to Edling's death Thursday afternoon:

We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of this young man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bryce Edling’s family, as well as so many in the Denham Springs community who are mourning his loss. Our counselors have been in our affected schools all day to meet with our students and faculty. We will continue to do what we can to bring comfort at this difficult time.

Additional information regarding the driver has not been released at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

