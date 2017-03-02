Man arrested for allegedly killing son during argument

Police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed his 23-year-old son.

A family member has identified the victim as Tyrone Issac. According to police, he was shot and killed at a home located in the 1600 block of N. 40th Street on Wednesday, March 1 at roughly 11 p.m.

RELATED: 2 dead after separate shootings happened within hours, blocks of each other

The probable cause report states that Isaac was shot once in the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rico Wilbert was arrested at the scene. Issac's mother described Wilbert as the godfather. Police, however, say that Wilbert is Issac's biological son.

"He practically raised him," said Issac's mother. "He's been in his life since he was 1-year-old."

The report notes that Issac had been involved in an "altercation" with Wilbert. However, Issac was shot through a "closed door showing" that Issac had "disengaged from the physical altercation."

Wilbert was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.