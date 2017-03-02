2 dead after separate shootings happened within hours, blocks of each other

Two people were killed in separate shootings that happened within hours and blocks of each other. At this time the cases do not appear to be connected.

Both cases are being investigated as murders by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The first happened on North 37th Street. Police say Corsy Hollins, 31, was found shot to death inside of a parked car.

Investigators say they have no motive or suspect for this shooting. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The time the shooting occurred is in question because police were first called to the area shortly before 8 p.m., but they didn't find a victim. They were called back out around 9 p.m., and that's when they found the individual.

The second shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on North 40th Street.

Investigators say Tyrone Issac, 23, was shot and killed inside his home. Police arrested Rico Wilbert and charged him with second-degree murder. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

