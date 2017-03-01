New developments pop up downtown, offer residents more options

The skyline of Baton Rouge will soon be changing. As downtown experiences a revitalization, the area is seeing more and more living options pop up.

Nearly everywhere in downtown Baton Rouge, new apartment complexes are sprouting up.

Trudy Smith and her dog, Stella, just moved downtown on Friday and while she said there are still boxes to unpack, they are stretching their legs on an afternoon stroll. It is one of the many new things to enjoy now that they have decided to give downtown living a try.

"I moved into The Commerce Building,” Smith said. "There's so much to do down here and to walk. There's a grocery store next door, so I think I'll enjoy it."

The city has sprinkled some 300 units across the landscape of downtown, including at the Onyxx Residences on 3rd and Convention Streets, 525 Lafayette on Lafayette Street, 440 on Third at 3rd and Main Streets, and The Commerce Building on Laurel Street.

In case that's not enough, there are currently two more construction projects going on right now, including The Lofts at 6C near the intersection of Convention and North 6th Streets and Beauregard Quarters on Napoleon and America Streets. In total, there are six new developments in downtown Baton Rouge, which means the area is growing big time.

"I think we're right at the forefront of what's going on in downtowns across the country," said Davis Rhorer, executive director with the Downtown Development District.

Rhorer said people are snatching up the available units as quickly as they can get built. He also added the boom of new housing options is also bringing in more business. "We've seen some new things like a pharmacy and a grocery store downtown, a Matherne's grocery and stuff, and it all works together to build a strong foundation for downtown development," Rhorer said.

Rhorer pointed out another perk of progress is that many people who live downtown also get to avoid the city's traffic nightmare.

"I've seen that happen and more and more people are just very excited and the demand is strong," he added.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the available options downtown, click here.

